Mercy Johnson Reveals Health Condition, Life-long Medication

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has opened up about her battle with cancer and the surgery she had to battle it. Johnson opened up about the phase on her show, ‘Mercy’s Menu,’ with Joke Silva. Johnson revealed that she and her husband had to face their new reality and everything that came with it head-on.

According to her, her last child was 6 months old when they found out about it, and during the surgery, she found out that she had to live on medication for the rest of her life. Mercy said, “I’ve never discussed it where I had a cancer scare and I had my thyroid removed. It was like a journey for us. We had kids and my last was six months at that time

“We kept saying that we have to understand that, ‘this is the new us. Let’s go get the surgery done’. And when we go there, they said I was going to be on medication for the rest of my life. It was a reality that we had to sit down. Them giving me a time that ‘you cannot miss my medication. As you wake up, that’s the first thing’, and telling me all of the side effects.”

Silva had earlier told Okojie about how she was able to manage the dementia diagnosis of her husband, veteran actor Olu Jacobs. According to Silva, accepting her husband’s new reality helped her to manage the situation better.