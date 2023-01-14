MAAN Holds Meeting, Gets New President

Justina Uzo





Mobil Annuitants Association of Nigeria (MAAN) recently held its 2022 National Summit (Forum/General Session) in Lagos.

The group, comprising ex staff of Mobil Oil Nigeria (now 11plc) and Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (ExxonMobil) availed themselves of the opportunity to interact and discuss MAAN affairs.

It was also at the occasion that MAAN confirmed Mr. Samuel Okpo Okpanku as the new President, of MAAN.

Through their representatives, the two former employer companies communicated their goodwill messages and their Yelutide season’s greetings to their Annuitants.

Chairman at the Forum and General Session, Mr. Chris Obi led in the molding of Resolutions which were fashioned towards an improved positioning of the association – going into the long-term period.

The resolutions were debated and duly passed.

The organisers of the Forum held at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Sports Club, Surulere, Lagos, said Member Annuitants of both companies who are presently retired at locations all over the world, took part in the meeting.

Okpanku revealed that not a few participants from various locations across Nigeria and those in the diaspora joined the meeting tagged “Strategy Reviews Forum and General Session” via ZOOM Video conference App.

Meanwhile, prior to his new position, Okpanku had earlier been acting for the late MAAN President, Alhaji John Gwadebe Ibrahim who sadly, passed away in January 2022.

Other members of the Executive Committee (EXCO) include the earlier elected General Secretary, Mr. John Yakubu Ali and, Treasurer, Mr. Titus Kayode Odunewu.

Obi (chairman at the summit) congratulated the new MAAN President and expressed gratitude to all MAAN members worldwide for their active participation and contributions of useful motions to the success of the 2022 MAAN Strategy Reviews Forum and General Session.