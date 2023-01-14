Iwobi Faces Fitness Race against Southampton Clash

Alex Iwobi faces a late fitness test ahead of Everton’s Premier League meeting with Southampton at Goodison Park today.

Against Manchester United in an Emirates FA Cup match a week ago, the Super Eagles playmaker landed awkwardly after he was accidentally caught on the ankle by Tyrell Malacia and was taken off on a stretcher early in the second half.

Scan results confirmed that Iwobi suffered a lateral ligament injury that will be managed conservatively by the club’s medical team.

When the Toffees released the medical update on Iwobi six days ago, it was speculated that he would be out for around three weeks, but manager Frank Lampard confirmed at the pre-match press conference that the Hale End Academy graduate has responded well to treatment and a late decision would be made on his availability.

Providing an injury update, Lampard said on the number 17: “Alex has a lesser injury than what we thought so we’ll see in the morning if he’s ready to play tomorrow.”

Iwobi has been an important player for Everton this season, starting all their matches in the Premier League and has directly participated in six goals (1 goal, 5 assists).

Today’s game could be the 15th time the 26-year-old would be facing the Saints in his professional career if he gets the green light from the medical team.