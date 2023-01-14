I Plan to Touch More Lives Positively With My Craft, Says Blackp0petv

UK-based Nigerian creative, Musa Babatunde Ohiani, also known as Blackp0petv has shared his plans to touch the lives of people across the world with his craft.

Blackp0petv disclosed this in a recent interview while speaking about his plans for the future.

According to him, since he moved to the UK to study in 2007, he discovered that he could make a meaningful impact in the lives of people by creatively engaging them and getting involved in the entertainment sector.

He said, “ I discovered that I can make a meaningful impact in the lives of the people by creatively engaging them and getting involved in the entertainment sector where I can communicate better to a larger society.”

He stated that reaching out to people and supporting them was one of the reasons he floated the Blackp0petv.

According to him, it is aimed at reaching out to the less privileged on and off the internet with the hope of making them happy.

“In 2021, I also hosted a talent show, Afrika’s Got Talent on my social media platforms to support young and encourage more people to display their talent. The show helped many of them to discover their talents.”

Speaking on how he discovered his talent to make people happy, the UK-based content creator who hails from Kogi State said “A few years ago, a popular UK comedian, MC Ojb organized a show where I first discovered my talent of making people happy.

“I discovered that you can make many people happy through different means, so I am always encouraged to do more,” he said.