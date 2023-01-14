Handlifters Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Fetes the Less-Privileged

Funmi Ogundare

The Handlifters Praying Group, recently, held its 20th anniversary of unbroken prayers for the nation and its leaders, when they also used the opportunity to distribute food items to the less-privileged in the society.

Speaking the programme held at the palace of the traditional ruler of Onigbongbon, His Royal Highness, Oba Oluwasegun Adeyemi Ajasa who is also a supporter of the group, the guest speaker, Apostle-General Anselm Madubuko used the occasion to preach on a united Nigeria and for people to live a godly life.

He stated that it is appointed unto man once to die and after that judgement.

The Visioner of Handlifters Praying Group, Pastor Chinyere Adegboye, said the occasion was meant to mark the annual thanksgiving/prophetic declarations over Nigeria for 20 years of unbroken focus, praying for other nations and its leaders behind closed doors ceaselessly, adding that it was also aimed at reaching out to the community with food items such as rice, beans, gari, indomie and gift items to celebrate.

“We are also giving free medical check-ups with drugs in collaboration with the Oba of Onigbongbon, Oba Oluwasegun Ajasa,” she stated.

She recalled that the group used to visit the hospitals, pray for the sick and settle the hospital bills of those who could not afford it, adding that they had to also reach out to the less-privileged in the community by giving them food.

“We started several years ago and our activities are not limited to this Onigbongbo community. We also extend our hands of giving to other communities in Lagos and other states like Imo state etc. This year, we want to reach out to rural communities in other African countries like Kenya, Ghana and South Africa.”

Adegboye thanked her husband, Pastor John Adeyinka Adegboye, an advocate of rural transformation and social reformation, for his support, adding that she will want to leave a legacy of giving.

“As Christians or human beings, we must learn to give to people, to ensure that poverty is alleviated all over the world, not only Nigeria, but across the globe. The less privileged should be cared for and be helped.”

Pastor Tayo Ohiku said she has known Pastor Chinyere Adegboye for over 20 years. “I thank God for her life and the prayers of the Handlifters praying group. I am amazed by the wonderful testimonies through the prayers of the handlifters group. They have never deviated, they have remained focused for 20 years. I thank God that she has also been a mentor to many people. I am so proud of them.”