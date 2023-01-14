FG Promises Support for Osun As Adeleke Pays Buhari ‘Thank You’ Visit

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to consider the requests for assistance made by the new Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who was at State House, Abuja on a ‘thank you’ visit.According to a release issued yesterday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, the Osun governor, among other requests, canvassed for support on infrastructure development, a proposed new economic city and free trade zone, tax credit, and other federal facilities in the State of the Living Spring.

Adeleke, elected on platform of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he had come to appreciate the President for providing a level-playing field in the election held in July, 2022.

Speaking with journalists after meeting with the President, Governor Adeleke lauded President Buhari for signing the Electoral Act and entrenching democracy further in the country.

The governor, who described himself as a beneficiary of the President’s action, further noted that the President’s action has also earned Nigeria more respect with the international community, where the country is now considered as being ready for real democracy.

Asked about the purpose of his visit to the State House, Adeleke said he was on a ‘thank you’ visit to the President, saying “I am happy to tell you that I just saw our President, looking so well, looking so good and I’m happy about that.

“Since my election, I feel like I should come and say hello to Mr. President and thank him for signing that Electoral Act because I benefited from it. That paved way for free and fair elections and the international community is applauding Nigeria, that Nigeria is set for democracy.

“So that is why I’m here today; to see him, thank him and wish him well in his remaining time in office,” he said.

If other issues were discussed, the governor said “nothing, that’s the main reason. We just greeted and some of the other things I already submitted and I will see the Chief of Staff for us to discuss on the way forward for the federal government to assist Osun State.”