Dior Unveils Chimamanda as First Woman to Represent Iconic ‘Lady 95.22’ Bag

Award-winning writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has wowed the global community with another groundbreaking achievement as she became the first woman to represent the Dior Lady 95.22 bag.

Created by Dior’s Creative Director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, the bag is a new variation of the classic Lady Dior bag made famous by Diana, late Princess of Wales.

In essence, Adichie would share enlightening opinions about the handbag and be one of the faces of the brand alongside other outstanding women from the realms of fashion, film, literature, sports, music, and art, including Beatrice Borromeo and Anya Taylor-Joy.

In her discussion of The Lady Dior 95.22, Adichie observed that the bag has a timeless quality, adding: “The fashion icon offered some styling advice, and would be interesting to juxtapose the bag with an outfit that was not as timeless—one that included a lot of colours, a lot of clashing, a lot of maximalise, and then, the bag”.

According to her, the bag’s beauty is not rooted in any particular period.

“Timelessness means that it cuts across cultures. So, it doesn’t matter where one is looking at a beautiful, timeless thing from, one finds it,” she said.

On one of the mottos she likes to live by, the celebrated author said, is to “never admire quietly. If I admire something about somebody, I think it’s important to tell them. We humans are so fragile, and it’s important to give people their flowers while they’re here. So never admire quietly.”

Adichie has a history of so many “firsts”. In September 2016, she became the first person Maria Grazia Chiuri collaborated with in her role as creative director of Dior. Chiuri became an instant global sensation after she debuted a T-shirt with the title of Adichie’s iconic essay ‘We Should All Be Feminists’, at her first fashion show for the French house.

On December 30, 2022, Adichie became the first woman to receive a chieftaincy title in her home town of Abba, after Igwe Sir L.N Ezeh (Eze-Abba) honoured her with the title: Odeluwa, meaning the one who writes for the world. In October 2022, she became the first African woman to receive the W.E.B Du Bois Medal, Harvard University’s highest honour in the field of African and African American studies.