Dakore, Nse Ikpe-Etim Star in ‘A Sunday Affair’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

EbonyLife Films is set to return with a new movie titled ‘A Sunday Affair’. The feature film will launch on Netflix on February 14. ‘A Sunday Affair’ is a thoughtful film about human desire, friendships and sacrifice. Set against the backdrop of Lagos, two best friends, Uche and Toyin fall in love with Sunday, a charming, yet flawed eligible bachelor. A love triangle ensues with the women unaware that they are dating the same man.

Whilst Uche, Toyin and Sunday navigate life’s ups and downs, the decisions they make and challenges they face put their relationships to the ultimate test yet. Acclaimed Nigerian actors Nse Ikpe-Etim and Dakore Egbuson-Akande took on the roles of the two best friends Uche and Toyin. And award winning Oris Erhuero as Sunday. The cast also include Alexx Ekubo, Uzor Osimpkpa, Chris Iheuwa and Hilda Dokubo. ‘

‘A Sunday Affair’ is written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey and directed by Walter Taylaur Banger. According to the CEO of EbonyLife Media and executive producer, Mo Abudu, “it is an idea that’s been playing around in my head for nearly ten years. It has many layers of richness to the story, which I love, and I hope audiences see this as an evergreen classic and watch the film over and over again.”

On the theme of the film, Heidi Uys, the Creative Producer of EbonyLife Media said: “We’ve had so many conversations about the complexity of love and whether it’s possible to love more than one person and to love as much as the other. With these amazing actors, this film gives a new meaning to the popular phrase ‘it’s complicated.”

An exclusive premiere of the movie is scheduled in Lagos on February 12 as a Valentine’s special event in collaboration with Moët & Chandon as a major partner.