Morientez Out With Brand New Single ‘Baby Sweet’







Nigerian promising Afro Fusion musician, Ubido Chukwudi Daniel, professionally known as “Morientez”, opened up his 2023 music leg with the release of a smashing brand new single titled ‘ Baby Sweet’. The prolific singer, songwriter and live performance expert in the new single further showcase his vocal dexterity and singing prowess; little wonder he is acclaimed as the ‘ Serenader’



Speaking about the new song, Morientez disclosed that as a father, the song is dedicated to his amazing daughter and all women across the world who deserve tender loving care. He added that, “Baby Sweet will resonate to all women around the globe. This is an Afrobeat, Afro Carribean type sound, easy to vibe and enjoy’.



Morientez began his music career as a preteen, singing with the church choir in Lagos and grew through the ranks. As a student at the University of Benin, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He won the local talent hunt contest with his first single ‘COME BACK’ at the MT- N/Soundcity Campus Blast in 2007, one of the first of many wins in his artistic career and creative pursuit of his commitment to being outstanding in his craft.



He emerged the first runner up with the band DA Heritage in STAR QUEST 2008, a nationwide platform for aspiring music talents. Also, to further show his Vass talented abilities, Morientez also emerged 5th position in a Nationwide acting reality tv show called AMSTEL MALTA BOX OFFICE the same year. In 2011, He emerged the winner of the GLO rock and Rule, where artists around the country perform competitively. Also, in 2014 & 2015, he participated in X-factor Africa and Project Fame West Africa respectively. In 2017, he was recognized by the HIT DJ’s Association of Texas for outstanding musicians.

In 2015, Morientez released his major hit single ‘Leba’ which made huge impression with the female fans and got him the name ‘THE SERENADER’

He then went on to release other singles like SOFUNMI, FOREVER, and GBORIWA



In 2018, Morientez independently released his first body of work titled Altered the EP, which comes with a powerful solo performance of 9 songs. This body of work gained him a lot more followers and respect in the Afro Beat community.

In April 2021, Morientez released the single ‘OLOLUFE’ which means MY LOVE and the ladies favorite with over 200k organic views on YouTube.



Steadily growing in the industry; Morientez has worked with some of the big names in the industry that includes MI Abaga, Solidstar, Mayorkun, Dremo and Wande Coal amongst others.