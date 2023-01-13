Lagos Police Train Journalists on Fake News

Rebecca Ejifoma

As the 2023 general election gathers momentum, security agencies and other stakeholders yesterday charged journalists across the country to shun spreading fake and unverified news.

This was at a one-day symposium for journalists organised by the Lagos State Police Command on the theme “2023 Elections: Fake News and Its Implication on Security” held at the Police Officers Mess, Ikeja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, noted that fake news poisons the mind of the citizenry and could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

He added that fake news is also a huge distraction to the commission and other critical election stakeholders like security agencies.

Agbaje insisted that spreading fake news and hate speeches on social media poses the biggest threat to the 2023 general elections.

He discouraged the sharing of fake news along with incorrect and inflammatory commentary because of its capacity to lead to violence in the country.

The commission restated the DSS position, “What the media and every stakeholder must do is to ensure that the game is played according to rules.

“Nigerians must avoid any act that promotes hate and disintegration and say no to the separatist movement, terrorism, fake news, hate speech, religious bigotry and any act that tends to divide us as a nation.”

He argued that social media and fake news are the biggest threat to human existence, not only to elections. “Fake news is a major cause of violence in our society now.

“As journalists, you should always fact-check information before publishing. We must understand that Nigeria is the only country we have and everyone must put hands on deck to ensure that there is peace.”

Agbaje enjoined the media to be up and doing in ensuring that peace is restored in the country. “Slanting news to achieve ulterior motives should be avoided. I want to assure you that the DSS won’t abdicate its responsibilities and would continue to do the right thing no matter whose ox is gored.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations DCP Basset Ewah described fake news as a menace that must be put in check.

He said this charge was informed by the alarming rate at which fake news has become ubiquitous to the point of raising global concerns, especially as elections approach.

“Electoral disinformation, misinformation as well as the weaponisation of fake news along with incorrect and inflammatory commentaries pose a threat to national peace, security and stability,” he said.