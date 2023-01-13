Kogi PDP Targets One Million Votes for Atiku/Okowa

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Kogi State Chapter of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has disclosed that it is targeting over one million votes from the state during the presidential elections.

Just as the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State and the State Director General of Atiku/Okowa for President Campaign, Mr. Yomi Awoniyi, has commissioned the 11 vehicles donated by the Adamu Mahmoud Atta Support Group.

Awoniyi commanded Mr. Adamu Mahmoud Atta for donating generously to the Atiku/Okowa campaign, tasking other loyal members of the party emulating the founder of AMASG.

He urged them to work for the success of the PDP during the coming general elections in Kogi State.

Also the Director General of the Adamu Mahmoud Atta Support Group for Atiku Okowa tagged Rescue Team, and Vice Chairman of PDP in Kogi State, Mr. Sam Abenemi, while speaking at the formal inauguration of the AMASG zonal and local government coordinators in Lokoja, Kogi State, yesterday.

Abenemi explained that the AMASG cut across the three senatorial districts and 21 local government areas of Kogi State.

He pointed out that the inauguration is very unique in the sense that capable hands have been selected to mobilise for support Atiku/ Okowa to win election in Kogi State.

The director general, therefore, tasked the coordinators and zonal coordinators to work hard at the grass root to ensure that Atiku /Okowa defeat their opponents in the various wards during the election.

He added that the opposition party is found of top to bottom approach, stressing that when Atiku/Okowa and PDP won election it would be bottom to the top approach.

“This support group is very unique because we do not rely on online or media operation. We equally have engagement with a lot of followers at grass roots level,” Abenemi said.

Speaking on behalf of the other coordinators, the Kogi West Coordinator, Mr. Olugbenga N. Olorunipa, assured the director general that they would carry out their assignment, stressing that all the coordinator would not disappoint the AMASG.