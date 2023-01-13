APC Plotting to Attack Osun Tribunal Sitting, PDP Alleges

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to engage hoodlums to attack the venue of the State Elections Petitions Tribunal.



The state PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, who made the accusation in a statement, said the recent alarm by the APC on plot to attack the State High Court, is merely a subterfuge to perfect its actual agenda.

He called on the Commissioner of Police to invite the acting Chairman of APC and the media adviser for questioning, stressing that both may have insight into the alleged plot to disrupt the tribunal.



“Our attention has been drawn to a false alarm by the opposition All Progressives Congress about a purported plot to attack the State High Court by hoodlums. We want to alert the public that APC has adopted a subterfuge of leveling allegations on a plot it has perfected.



“The members of the public will recall that few months ago, two APC members were arrested with loaded guns at the entrance of the State High Court while the tribunal proceedings were ongoing. Only the prompt intervention of vigilant members of the public saved the situation on that day.



“When the APC now raises an alarm about a planned attack, we are apprehensive. We have the feeling that the APC has a sinister plot to launch an attack on the tribunal sitting. Aware of its very bad case at the Tribunal, the APC is scheming to create mayhem to disrupt the sitting.



“We consequently call on the Commissioner of Police to invite the acting Chairman of APC and the media adviser for questioning. The duo probably have insight into the alleged plot to disrupt the tribunal. Their testimonies will assist the Police in the maintenance of law and order.



“We also use this opportunity to reassure the public that the state government is on top of the situation. No opposition party will be allowed to turn Osun into a battleground. The sitting tomorrow will be peaceful and we are convinced that the tribunal will eventually validate and confirm the election of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State.

All efforts to reach the state APC officials for a reaction proved abortive.