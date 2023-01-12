Six in Police Net for Alleged Kidnap, Cultism in Rivers





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Six suspects are presently cooling off at the police cell in Rivers State, following their involvement in alleged kidnapping and cultism activities in communities in the state.

THISDAY gathered that the three suspected kidnappers were apprehended and their victim rescued by members of a local vigilante and youths in Obelle community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, Oluwa, Vincent and Worlu abducted the victim, Martin, a boat driver along Mile 4 axis in Obio-Akpor and hide him in Obelle community where the vigilante group and youths later rescued him.

The Youth President of Obelle and Chief Security Officer of the Community, Mr. Amadi Uchechukwu, Mr. Charles Martins, respectively, explained how through the community’s effort on Monday, the victim was rescued and suspects apprehended and handed over to the police.

They said: “We trailed the suspected kidnappers to an uncompleted building in Omusukwuta village in Obelle community where they kept their victim whom they abducted all the way from Agip area in Mile four in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the arrest, noted that “Martin Nze (37) of Awka, Anambra State, was rescued, and his car, a Toyota Corolla with the registration number GG 138 FY, was recovered and taken to the station.

“Three of the abductors; Mr. Vincent Sunday (25) from Rumuji, Mr. Ekene Micheal (29) from Eliozu, and Mr. Mohammed Oluwasegun (20) from Ondo State were arrested.

“One single barrel dane gun was recovered from them,” adding that the suspects “will be charged in court once the investigations are completed.

Similarly, the State PPRO revealed the arrest of three suspects over alleged involvement in cultism activities in the state.

“On Monday January 9, 2023, at about 3:43 a.m. on a tip-off at Gure Community, Khana LGA of Rivers State, operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) Bori Annex arrested: Kensuanu Loveday Dick (a.k.a ‘Aaro’), the Executioner of the Iceland Cult Group, Myimaka Olu and one Junior Mbo of Bean Community who has been terrorizing the area.

“During the search on Junior Mbo, one locally made pistol was discovered.”

Iringe-Koko further disclosed that at the conclusion of investigation, the suspects would be charged in court.