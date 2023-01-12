Plateau PDP, Gubernatorial Candidate Visit Members Involved in Accident

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, and its gubernatorial candidate, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang have visited supporters involved in an accident at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) where they are receiving treatment.

A Toyota Hiace bus conveying the supporters to the party’s gubernatorial campaign flag-off and zonal rally in Shendam on Tuesday was involved in an accident at Bisichi Junction, Jos South.

Mutfwang, who proceeded straight to the hospital from campaign ground in the company of supporters, empathized with the victims, assuring them and their families of his support, in addition to full payment of their hospital bills.

He also thanked the staff and management of JUTH for promptly attending to the victims and ensuring that they were stabilized.

He especially appreciated the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Pokop Bupwatda, and senior staff of the hospital for promptly deploying staff to the accident and emergency unit to join hands with emergency physicians to provide assistance to the injured.

Seven of the 16 victims have so far been treated and discharged, while the remaining nine are still on admission but responding very well to treatment, the CMD disclosed.