Organisers Raise Bullet Energy Basketball Prize Money to N2m

*Now an all-female tournament with Asaba to host 2023 edition

Organisers of the Bullet Energy Drink Basketball Tournament powered by the Sam Oguche Foundation have raised winners’ prize money to N2million.

Also, the winning team will now take home the sum of N2million as the prize money as against N1million for the last edition that held last November in Lagos.

According to Sam Oguche, the new development is in the best interest of basketball development in Nigeria.

The improved package means the runners up will go home with N1million and the third placed team will earn N500k.

“Initially, we didn’t plan for a competition exclusive to the women; we are just being dynamic. We are looking at the situation on ground around basketball in Nigeria, and responding positively to it.

“If you check closely you would agree that the men have a lot of competitions going on especially around Lagos. Often times, the women’s teams are just squeezed in to participate.

Even at the continental level, it is more of the men’s club playing. “And so we have decided to give the ladies a full platform; like a fill up to their league.

“It is a part of the reasons the prize money was increased. We want something that is very attractive to the ladies; a competition they will give all and make the fans and sponsors feel good. For now, it stays with the ladies.”

The tournament began as beginners camps in Onitsha, Anambra State nearly a decade ago.

Apart from the increased winning prize, the organisers of the competition also announced that the next edition which has been confirmed for Asaba will be an all female competition.

Kwara Falcons won the men’s trophy in December while the First Bank women won their category.