JCI IKEJA PLEDGES TO SUPPORT ECONOMIC GROWTH

Hamid Ayodeji

A non profit organization, Junior Chamber International (JCI), Ikeja has expressed its commitment towards developing and strategically executing programs aimed at enhancing the sustainable economic recovery of the country.

The organisation during a media briefing with journalists recently, in Lagos revealed that its development initiatives would cut across the various sectors of the nations economy.

Speaking during the conference, President, Junior Chamber International, Ikeja, Oyebola Olafasakin explained that the organisation understands the great potential for sustainable development of the nation’s economic sectors when effectively harnessed which is why it remains dedicated towards contributing its own quota to its development.

Olafasakin further explained that as part of efforts to the sustainable development of the nation’s economic recovery it would be embarking on capacity building schemes for its members in order for them to utilize the knowledge and experience gained towards enlightening and supporting citizens of the nation.

“Another item on our agenda for the year will be us embarking on empowerment programs for thousands of entrepreneurs within the nation by providing mentorship, capacity building initiatives as well as access to funding in order to enhance their operational and production capacity.

“Also, we would be executing medical outreach for our members and members of Ikeja Local Government Area; whereby we would be sensitizing them on the importance of a healthy living lifestyle. And carry out series of tests on them to detect any medical issues and treat them.

“In addition to these, we would also be continuing operations at our technology driven academy. We would gather individuals interested in developing technology driven solutions in our hub, and provide them with the tools needed to effectively tackle problems and create innovative solutions.”

The JCI Ikeja President continued to explain that women are not left out from their empowerment agenda for the year as they will be organizing an empowerment program called, Skill for Her, aimed at enlightening women on the right career paths, business management, entrepreneurship,creativity and also how to ensure their voices are heard and values within the society.