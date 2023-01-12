Hall 7 Real Estate Kick off Her 10th Anniversary Celebration.

Hall 7 Real Estate, one of Nigeria’s leading players in the real estate industry, has started its celebrations to mark its 10th anniversary. The company promises to continue delivering luxury homes, plots of land with site and services advantages to clients and prospective investors.

Since beginning operations in 2013 in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Hall 7 Real Estate has established several notable projects such as the Imperial Vista, Bridge Peridot, Bridge Garnet, POD and others that are being developed in the Federal Capital City.

The CEO, Olayinka Braimoh, expressed satisfaction and pride in Hall 7’s progress in the real estate sector. He stated, “At Hall 7, we are ecstatic about our positive trajectory since inception, and we are always happy to see the satisfaction on our clients’ faces when they receive the keys to their homes. As we look back on the last ten years and ahead to the future, our goal is to meet the needs of our clients and prospects by delivering state-of-the-art real estate options for their maximum pleasure and satisfaction. Hall 7’s 10th anniversary is a testament to the fact that 10 years is remarkable when compared to the strides we’ve made thus far.”

Director of Projects, Emmanuel Musa, also emphasized that the company’s offerings provide clients with quality luxury homes with a high return on investment. He noted that “with our various housing options, clients and prospects have the flexibility of investing in different house types across all our developments, including available plots of land in prime locations within the Federal Capital Territory.”

As part of the anniversary celebration, Hall 7 has planned various activities such as public lectures and projects as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility. Hall 7 Real Estate is a multiple award-winning real estate company in Nigeria.