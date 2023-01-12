Drug War: Unidentified Security Personnel Allegedly Open Fire on NDLEA Operatives in Lagos





Rebecca Ejifoma

Unidentified security agents last Tuesday night allegedly opened fire on operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Awolowo Road in Lagos to ‘forcefully release the driver of an illicit drug-laden truck’.

The armed operatives were also said to have shattered the windscreen of one of the operational vehicles of the anti-narcotic agency used to barricade the truck.

The situation was, however, salvaged by the timely intervention of the military, although the armed operatives were said to have escaped with the driver, abandoning the truck.

In his maiden briefing at the NDLEA’s Lagos office in Gbagada, the new Lagos State Commander, Mr. Umar Adoro, explained that acting on intelligence, “we ambushed the truck.

“We knew when they finished loading and when they started their movement. We chose to accost the truck on Awolowo Road, as that would determine whether the drugs were being conveyed to the mainland or offshore.”

He highlighted how they waited until midnight before the truck was sighted, and “We intercepted it. Unfortunately, we were distracted.

“When the truck driver and the vehicle were intercepted, unidentified security agents appeared and insisted that the truck must be allowed to continue its movement. We said where, and they could not tell us.”

According to Adoro, there was pandemonium as the security agents shot in the air. This, he said, attracted the army from the Medical Corp. “They reinforced our officers before reinforcement came from my office.

“But the unidentified security agents took the driver and escaped with him. But we successfully got the truck. Our officers’ vehicle that was used to barricade he truck was damaged by the truck driver and unidentified security agents.”

While commending other security agents for their support in the war against drugs, Adoro recalled that last December, 51 suspects were arrested in 10 raids, while 7,295.103 kilogrammes of various drugs were recovered.

While he noted that the suspects, include 10 females, the agency secured 122 convictions with 117 cases still pending before the Federal High Court last year.

He said areas with the highest arrest include Akala in Mushin, Agege, Lagos Island, Ikorodu, Epe, Ajah and Festac Town.

Accordingly, the commander, who resumed last December, a suspected drug baron was nabbed last Monday in Festac Town.