Don’t Joke with Your Voting Rights, Emenike Tells Abia Electorate

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



Voters in Abia State have been urged to cherish their rights to vote and use it to enthrone good governance in the state by electing the right leaders.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Abia, Chief Ikechi Emenike, gave the advice during his visit to Ndume ward where he was hosted at the home of a federal commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), Dr. Nwanne Johnny Nwabuisi.

He said that voting right should not be joked with as it confers enormous power on the masses, adding that in many countries people had died in struggles to have the right to vote.

“Don’t joke with your right to vote. Don’t sell your votes,” he admonished the electorate, adding that votes would be used to bring the needed change in Abia this year.

Emenike noted that “the wind of change has started in Abia” as his rescue and develop Abia(RADA) movement has gained the momentum to dislodge the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Abia government house.

He stated that Abia has been so mismanaged over the years to the extent that people are now eagerly waiting to use the 2023 poll to free the state from bad leaders.

According to him, Abians were crying in 2007 that the condition of the state was very bad but presently things have gone out of control in Abia.

“It is an offence against God to owe workers, yet somebody would not pay workers and pensioners and still go to bed and sleep happily, displaying their callousness,” he said.

The governorship hopeful promised that he was coming to change the anomalies in Abia governance, adding that “we are prepared for governance” and only needs the people’s support to actualise the goals of RADA.

In her remarks, Ambassador Uzoma Emenike said that 2023 “is the time of liberation and restoration for Aba State.”

She assured Abia women that they would be happy mothers under the government of her husband because job opportunities would be made available for Abia youths to earn decent living and also take care of their mothers.

Earlier, the host, Dr Nwabuisi in an address presented on behalf of Ndume stakeholders and the entire membership of Ndume ward, commended Emenike for his courage in fighting the good fight to overcome his opponents and detractors.

“The coast is now clear for us to plan, strategise and march with confidence towards winning the Abia State governorship race in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

The NPC federal commissioner, whose address was read by Prof Chris Nwamuo, told his fellow party faithful that “we must work hard to clinch victory”.

He reassured the APC governorship flag bearer of the total support of the “most

populous ward in Umuahia with 53 polling booths” and further assured of “our solidarity, preparedness to work together towards( (Emenike’s) final triumph at the polls.”