Citing Failing Health CUPP’s Spokesman Begs Buhari for Kanu’s Release

•Condemns terrorism charge against Emefiele

Alex Enumah in Abuja



The spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Mr. Imo Ugochinyere, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and direct for the unconditional release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu, who has been in custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) since 2021, when he was forcibly renditioned to Nigeria from Kenya, was said to be “dying slowly” due to deterioration of his health in custody.

CUPP’s spokesman yesterday told journalists at his country home in Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, that the country might erupt in crisis if Kanu dies in the custody of the DSS.

Ugochinyere accordingly, advised Buhari to order the DSS to release Kanu to attend to his health issues.

According to him, the continuous detention of Kanu in DSS’ custody was illegal, based on the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division and a State High Court of Abia State in Umuahia, which ordered for his release.

He, therefore, urged Buhari to release Kanu in the interest of national unity, equity and justice.

“I got off the phone from the lawyer to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu where his deteriorating health condition was brought to my notice. I want to urge Mr. president in the interest of peace and security to order the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“There are several court judgements which have declared his continuous detention illegal. Mr. president has the constitutional power through the Attorney general to order for the discontinuance of the matter. Kanu should be released then we come to the negotiation table and address those issues that led to the agitation,” he added.

The CUPP spokesman who also condemned the terrorism charges preferred against the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, asked Buhari to instruct DSS to withdraw its terrorism charges against Emefiele. He said many were viewing Emefiele’s ordeal in the hands of DSS as a witch-hunt against the southern people.

He also added that the DSS wouldn’t have picked up on Emefiele if he was a northerner. He also carpeted lawmakers at the Imo State House of Assembly for voting against a resolution for the independence of the judiciary, local government autonomy and parliamentary autonomy.

Ugochinyere urged the people of the state to vote out the state lawmakers for making the state a subject of national mockery.

He said: “I want to urge Imo people to vote out these set of lawmakers at the Imo State House of Assembly. How could these set of lawmakers vote against their own freedom and independence? This is unthinkable.”