Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Okowa, Others Commiserate with Founder of AMAA, Anyiam-Osigwe’s Family

Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday commiserated with the family of the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

Anyiam-Osigwe, who was the President of the Association of Movie Producers and Chief Executive Officer of the African Film Academy, died on Tuesday in Lagos. She was aged 53.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, shared the pain of the loss with the music and movie industry, particularly Nollywood and teeming followers of her career, knowing a huge gap had been created by Anyiam-Osigwe’s exit.

Buhari affirmed the contributions of the industrious and creative artiste and administrator to the growth of the film industry in Nigeria, using the award platform to engage and inspire many.

He expressed belief that the strong institutions Anyiam-Osigwe built for discovery and promotion of African talents, AMAA and African Film Academy, would carry on her legacies.

The president prayed for the repose of her soul.

On his part, Gbajabiamila described as shocking, the death of Anyiam-Osigwe. The Speaker said the Nigerian and indeed the African movie industries have lost one of its finest and committed members.

He recalled that the late Anyiam-Osigwe touched many lives positively during her lifetime, using her network of friends and associates across the continent.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said the late AMAA founder would be remembered for her humanitarian services and positive impact on the industry.

Gbajabiamila prayed to the Almighty God to grant her eternal rest and give her family and many associates the fortitude to bear the loss.

Also, Mohammed expressed shock over the death of Anyiam-Osigwe. In a statement issued in Abuja, he said the best tribute that could be paid to the deceased was to keep her dream alive through the sustenance of her much-acclaimed project, AMMA.

In the statement made available to the media by his aide, Mr. Segun Adeyemi, the minister expressed shock and sadness over the passing of the creative amazon.

Mohammed described the deceased as, “a legend, strong and positive force in the nation’s creative Industry.”

He said the deceased’s contributions to the entertainment industry in general and the film industry in particular were the stuffs of legends.

The minister condoled with the family, friends and associates of the deceased and prayed God to give them strength and comfort as well as grant repose to the soul of the departed.

In the same vein, Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, Okowa said the passing of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was a great loss to Nigeria’s creative industry given her invaluable contributions to the industry as a trailblazer and visionary leader in the film and television industry.

He remarked that the deceased was an authority in filmmaking and had left indelible imprints on the sands of time.

“Her passing at this time when the Delta State Government had just completed and awaiting inauguration of the Asaba Film Village, a world class facility for movie makers is indeed, a big blow to the industry.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Anyiam-Osigwe family of Nkwerre, Imo State Government, Association of Movie Producers and the entire Nollywood and entertainment industry on the death of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe,” the governor concluded.