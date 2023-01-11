We are Promise Keepers, Says Abiodun

James Sowole in Abeokuta



Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday reiterated his call for the people of the state to vote him for second term, saying: “We are promise keeper”

Abiodun made the declaration, while addressing mammoth crowd at Itori, during his campaign tour of Ewekoro Local Government.

The governor, who earlier made a stop-over at Ibadan and Papalanto, inaugurated lock-up shops at Itori and road projects in the town.

While asking the people to go and collect their Permanent Voters Card, Abiodun asked them to vote for all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the forthcoming election.

He said it is only by voting for all the party’s candidates, that the work can be easier.

He therefore, asked them to vote for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Ogun Central Senatorial Candidate, Shuibu Salisu, the House of Representatives Candidate, from Ewekoro/Ifo Federal Constituency, Isiaka Ibrahim, and Okawale Amosun for the House of Assembly.

He said: “You can see that we are promise keeper. We promised to construct roads and we have done that. Look at our raffle draw, it was transparent. We did not do I behind you. I picked the winning ticket myself and a Baale had won tricycle while my wife also picked one. We shall also keep all the promises we are making now. We shall not disappoint you.

*Okemosan is not for drunk. We shall not use your money to drink beer, we shall not use money for betting. We shall use our money judiciously “

Speaking earlier, the State Chairman of the APC, Chief Yemi Sanusi, asked the people to appreciate Abiodun for completing projects inherited from his predecessor and also did his own.

While educating the people on how to cast their votes, the chairman said they would not see the photographs of candidates of parties, but the parties logo asking them to thumbprint in front of APC.