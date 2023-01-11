Sovereign Trust Insurance Assures Customers

Ebere Nwoji

The management of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, has assured all customers of the company that the new year 2023 would be mutually rewarding for all its Policy holders.

This was made known at the yearly open forum and thanksgiving breakfast retreat held at the company’s corporate head office in Lagos recently.

The Deputy General Manager, Corporate Communication & Investor Relations of the company Mr. Segu Bankole the Convener of the session and Managing Director/CEO of the Underwriting Firm, Olaotan Soyinka urged members of staff and other Senior Management staff to re-double and rededicate their efforts at ensuring that customers were kept satisfied at all times in the new year.

Soyinka in his statement said, “We owe our customers the obligation to serve them more and more so that they can keep coming back as we are in business because of them”.

He assured that the company would continually do all within its power to ensure that the staff were constantly exposed to the best of human capacity development training both within and abroad with a view to expanding the professional horizon of the workforce and ultimately, engender quality and better service delivery to the customers.

He also encouraged every member of staff to personally develop himself at every given opportunity .

“We are indeed appreciative and look forward to your continued patronage and support in 2023. Rest assured of our avowed commitment to providing top-notch professional risk advisory services at all given times you throw the opportunity our way. We look forward to making your 2023 a memorable, rewarding, and fruitful one”, Soyinka said.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development Division, Ugochi Odemelam, assured the Managing Director/CEO that the Division was totally committed to delighting her customers in the most professional and courteous manner in making the Sovereign Trust Insurance Brand a preferred choice for patronage amongst other insurance companies in the country.

She pointed out that beyond marketing the products and services of the company in 2023 and thereafter, the Underwriting firm was also committed to paying genuine claims after all due processes have been put in place by both the insured and the insurer.