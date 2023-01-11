Omo-Agege Pledges to Clear Outstanding Pension Liability in 6 Months if Elected

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Deputy President of the Senate and the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has promised to clear outstanding pension liability of the state government within six months of his administration if elected the governor of Delta State.

Omo-Agege lamented a situation where citizens of the state who used their youthful age to serve Delta State are subjected to untold hardship with many not leaving to enjoy the fruit of their labour.

He gave this assurance yesterday during the continuation of his ward-to-ward campaign to Iyede-Ame in Ndokwa East and Ofagbe in Isoko North Local government areas of the state, noting that the problem of the state was lack of judicious, equitable and fair distribution of resources for the benefit of all.

He disclosed that if the APC is voted into power in the state, he would put an end to the era where pensioners and retirees die while waiting to be paid their pensions, adding that he would enthrone a system that would ensure that they received their pensions as when due.

Omo-Agege said: “All our fathers and our mothers that have served the Delta State Government and all those who have not been paid their pension, when you go back tell them that within six months of my administration, all the outstanding pensions will be paid to our pensioners.”

He decried the underdevelopment of Iyede-Ame, Isoko communities in the Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state, promising to link the community to Ibrede by constructing a bridge and tarred road across the Ase River to end their years of neglect.

The APC’s gubernatorial candidate said that he was shocked to see in 21st century a Delta community without power supply and other basic amenities including schools since the formation of the community.

An emotionally laden Omo-Agege decried the situation and said that he would establish a school in the community within the first 100 days in office if elected.

Accompanied by the his Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon. Friday Osanebi; the Director General of the Delta APC Campaign, Mr. Godsday Orubebe and top chieftains of the party, Omo-Agege disclosed that Iyede-Ame was the first community he had visited without electricity and telephone network in the 21st century.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters, the senator representing Delta Central said: “I couldn’t believe my eyes that a community like this still exists in today’s Delta State.”

He berated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led government for abandoning the people of Ndokwa East, especially the people of Iyede-Ame, which he claimed, were completely cut off from modern-day society.

Omo-Agege lamented that despite the huge resources accruing to the state through federal allocation and taxes, it is surprising to witness a “true case of underdevelopment in its true sense” in Delta.

According to him, “Delta is a rich state. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. When our state governor said that there was no money, the man is not being honest. That’s the height of wickedness. Delta State has money, Delta State is rich.

“The problem we have is that there is no judicious and equitable application of these resources for everybody. That’s the problem. It is because of the greed of a few. The money that is meant for everybody in Delta State for the past seven and a half years, which has amounted to N4.2 trillion is not evident in other communities of Delta State.”

Omo-Agege urged the electorates to vote for him alongside the presidential candidate of the party, noting that he could not fulfill all his promises without Bola Ahmed Tinubu on seat at the federal level.