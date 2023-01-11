More Winners Emerge in Glo Festival of Joy Promo 

A Jos miner was the happy winner of a brand new car in Jos, Plateau State as telecommunications company, Globacom continued its consumer appreciation promo, Festival of Joy promo yesterday.

The 37-year-old mine worker, joined by his wife, four young children and friends received the keys to his new car at a presentation ceremony at the Gloworld in Jos.

According to him, “I was working at a minefield that is located in a deep forest in Jos and initially thought the call coming from Globacom to notify me of the win was a scam. For some reason I picked and was informed that I had won a car. After rounds of me pushing back at the caller, as I wasn’t sure of the authenticity of the call, I finally agreed to close for the day and go to the Glo office to confirm. I was moved to tears to discover it was true”.

Globacom’s Jos Regional Manager, Mr. David Ameh, charged Nigerians to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the Festival of Joy promo by dialing the dedicated short code *611# and recharge with N500 weekly to stand a chance to win the rechargeable fan, N2,500 monthly recharge for the Sewing Machine, N5,000 monthly recharge for the generator, and N10,000 monthly recharge for the car and N20, 000 for the house.

Winners of generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans also expressed appreciation to Globacom and its Chairman for initiating the promo for the benefit of its subscribers. 21-year-old Mercy Michael who won a sewing machine promised to gift the machine to her elder sister who is a fashion designer. “I can’t wait to get home and present this sewing machine to my elder sister who sows, as she has sacrificed a lot for me through the years and I’ve never been able to do anything important for her. Thank you Glo for giving me this opportunity to show her how grateful I am”.

Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Plateau State, Commander A.B. Barude,who was Special Guest at the prize-presentation ceremony, lauded Globacom for consistently demonstrating what responsible corporate citizenship is all about.