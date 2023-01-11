Lassa Fever Kills Medical Doctor in Nasarawa

•Edo govt meets stakeholders in secen affected LGAs over rising cases

Onyebuichi Ezigbo in Abuja



A Nasarawa State medical doctor, Dr. Ahmed Isaiah, has died from Lassa fever at the National Hospital, Abuja.

This is as the Edo State Government, as part of efforts to curb the spread of disease and ensure the health and safety of residents across the state, has met with stakeholders in the seven local government councils most affected by the disease in the state.

Members of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Nasarawa State held a procession for the deceased in Lafia yesterday for the doctor who died on December 31, 2022.

The NMA chairman in the state, Dr. Peter Attah, confirmed that deceased died of health hazard-related issues, specifically Lassa fever.

“As an association, we got information when he was already dead, but from our investigation, the sickness started like fever, but he kept working even when he was on treatment.

“While on call on December 24, 2022, he collapsed at the theatre while carrying out a surgery on a patient and his family had to rush him to the National Hospital, Abuja.

“Unfortunately, we lost him,’’ Attah said.

He added that a post-mortem confirmed that Dr Isaiah died of Lassa Fever.

Attah lamented that the deceased had to go to work and tried to carry out surgery on a patient even when he was sick, as there were only two medical personnel at the General Hospital, Garaku, Nasarawa State, at that time.

“How can only two doctors handle an entire local government area of more than 150,000 population? Obviously, the workload was too much.

“Government should employ more doctors and introduce incentives to curtail brain drain in the state,’’ he said.

Attah added that the deceased, who graduated five years ago, died in his prime and left behind a wife, children and loved ones.

The NMA chairman urged Nasarawa State government to also increase hazard allowances for doctors and should immediately begin the payment of call duty allowances.

Addressing the association, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital management board, Dr. Egba Edogo, consoled the association over the loss of Dr Isaiah, who was an employee of the board.

He noted that the deceased was highly dedicated to his duty while alive and was good to those that worked with him.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Government has met with stakeholders in the seven local government councils most affected by the disease in the state.

Briefing journalists after the meeting in Esan West Local Government Secretariat, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, said the government has put in place mechanisms to contain the disease and protect citizens.

The local government areas most affected by the disease in the state include Esan West, Etsako West, Esan North East, Esan Central, Etsako Central, Esan South East and Etsako East.

According to her, “The Edo State Government, through the Ministry of Health, is stepping up efforts to contain the spread of Lassa fever in the state and is meeting with relevant stakeholders, including traditional, religious and community leaders, Heads of Local Government Administration (HOLGA), artisans and market leaders as well as different groups and associations in the seven local councils most affected by the disease.

“Also in the meeting were the patent proprietary medicine shop owners, pharmacists, epidemiologists, and representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO), among other health professionals who are at the forefront of the government’s efforts to contain the disease. We are specifically partnering with the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria to ensure that patent store owners don’t administer drugs to those who report with the symptoms of Lassa fever but rather refer them to the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) for testing and treatment.”

Decrying the rise of Lassa fever in the state, Prof. Obehi noted, “Lassa fever has been with us in Edo State for more than 30 years, but we have never seen what we are seeing now. In the past one week alone, we have confirmed 18 cases. This is quite alarming and demands drastic measures. Lassa fever is communicable, unlike hypertension and diabetes as such, if one person has the disease, everybody is at risk. So, this is a state emergency situation, and we must take the bull by the horn to address the challenge.”