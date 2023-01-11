Kogi Govt/Ohinoyi Saga: Ex-Speaker Calls for Truce

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Former Acting Governor and Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Honourable Abdullahi Bello, has called for restraint and truce in the ongoing saga between the state government and His Royal Majesty, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

The call was contained in a press statement that was signed yesterday by Bello and made available to news men in Lokoja.

The ex-speaker appealed to the Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello, to exhibit highest level of tolerance in this matter, reminding him that “we were trained to accept whatever our fathers or mothers (parents) did to us as children,” bearing in mind that the Ohinoyi remained a father to all of us, including the governor himself.

He said: “I appeal that he withhold further actions on this, more importantly if the monarch has respectfully responded to the query from the ministry in charge of Chieftaincy Affairs.

“A father will not shoot his children with a loaded gun, neither is a son expected to fire his father to death please. Let us light a candle instead of hissing in the dark, and maintain absolute peace as we head into elections and possible transition of governance.”