Immigration Service Penalises 36 Erring Personnel

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed four personnel and demoted 14 officials for various act of indiscipline.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the Service, Tony Akuneme, said this was part of efforts to rid the Service of bad eggs and in furtherance of the federal government’s fight against corruption.

The statement read: “As part of efforts to rid the Service of bad eggs and in furtherance of the federal government’s fight against corruption, the Nigeria Immigration Service has dismissed four personnel and demoted 14 others for various offences for which they appeared before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service.”

The statement also disclosed that four other personnel were discharged and acquitted, while two were redeployed to other locations.

It added that 11 were issued warning letters and one was compulsorilyz retired, noting that according to the committee, 11 personnel are still awaiting trial.

The NIS in the statement further read: “The CGI is assuring the public that there are no sacred cows in the Service as all offenders shall be appropriately sanctioned. He is also urging members of public to be vigilant and support the Service to deliver more on its mandate by contacting us for feedback, inquiries and complaints on any of the relevant channels.”

