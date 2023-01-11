Event Xperience Africa Third Edition Set to Hold

The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) is set to hold its third edition from the 17th to 19th of January 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Led by Nigeria’s foremost event planner and Founder of Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, participants would be intensively involved in an exciting, informative, immersive, inclusive and unusual experience, engaging them on drivers for sustainable business growth, curated sessions, emerging innovations and trends in the industry.

This is disclosed by the Managing Director and CEO, Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe in Lagos recently

According to her and the convener, this became necessary after a reflection on the success of the conference in 2019 and 2020 with over 1000 attendees from different countries in Africa.

However, with the progressive comeback from the pandemic, she noted that they are delighted to return for the third edition with the theme, ‘The Reset’ and will feature a lineup of speakers from different countries in Africa and the diaspora

She acknowledged that the event industry is an integral part of Africa’s growing economy and “The Event Xperience Africa intends to build a legacy for millions of event professionals across the continent, empower newbies, emerging and seasoned professionals alike and build an ecosystem for sustainable businesses in the industry”.

“TEXA, I believe will afford all attendees the rare privilege to learn, share and connect with other African Event Professionals and be better positioned to hit the ground running in the new year.” She added.

She added that TEXA is expected to have in attendance event professionals such as Event Designers, Concert and Show Producers, Bakers/Caterers, Audio Visual experts (Lighting, cinematographers, photographers) Entertainment specialists (Musicians/Bands, Dancers), Event Planners, Wardrobe and Beauty experts, and all service providers in the industry.

Meanwhile, it is also targeted at corporate stakeholders such as brand and corporate communication activation managers, including experiential marketing companies.

To register, please visit www.texafrica.com