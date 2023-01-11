Ekiti APC to Inaugurate143-member Campaign Council Today

*Oyebanji, Fayemi lead campaign committee

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State will on January 11, 2023, inaugurate a 143-member campaign council for the party’s candidates across board in the state for the 2023 general election with a view to ensuring victory for the party’s candidates.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Secretary of the party, Hon. Garba Arogundade, and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday.

The statement explained that the 143 members of the campaign council would be inaugurated at the Conference Hall at the Governor’s Office in Ado-Ekiti at 10 a.m.

The secretary particularly urged the council members to ensure they attend the inauguration punctually.

He also called on concerned members who have not yet collected their appointment letters to as a matter of

urgency contact the JKF Centre on Ajilosun area of Ado-Ekiti to get it on or before tomorrow morning.

The Campaign Council headed by the state Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, will also be co-chaired by the former state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, while the state Chairman of the party, Paul Omotosho, will serve as the coordinator of the campaign council.