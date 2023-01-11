Cost-effectiveness of a novel treatment for BPH and kidney stones

Costing just a fraction of standard treatments, Thermobalancing therapy with innovative Dr Allen’s Device dissolves kidney stones effectively, and without adverse side effects. Incidentally, it costs the same to purchase Dr Allen’s Device for the at-home treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) proven to reduce the size enlarged prostate.

Costs of treating kidney stones and BPH

On average, the costs of treating kidney stones and BPH, highly common urological health conditions, are high.

For instance, the cost of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), which is the first line treatment for kidney stones, varies across different states in the United States and is about $10,000. An article, Costs variations for percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) in the U.S. from 2003-2015, identifies 2 groups of patients who have undergone PCNL, depending on the cost of the procedures: the low-cost group of $ 5,787 and a high-cost group of $ 38,590.

The average cost of medical treatment for BPH per individual is $1536 per year, and BPH drugs are prescribed for life. The average cost of BPH surgeries can vary from $6,000 to $20,000 in the United States.

These costs may increase if postoperative complications may require hospitalization. The probability of hospitalization and other risk factors are usually not explained to patients.

In contrast to hospital-based treatment options, the at-home treatment with Dr Allen’s Device is highly cost-effective. Priced at about USD200, this novel solution makes a positive difference not only to the users’ health but also to their budget.

Proven efficacy of Dr Allen’s Device

Designed as a non-invasive treatment, the efficacy of Dr Allen’s Device has been proven in clinical trials and in multiple case studies collected across 20 years of observations. A recent clinical trial on Dr Allen’s Device involving patients with kidney stone disease has confirmed that the stones are dissolved without pain or side effects.

Patients with kidney stones measuring under 10mm have dissolved their stones completely, and large kidney stones have significantly decreased in size. Moreover, all male and female kidney stone patients reported a dramatic improvement in their overall health.

As for BPH treatment, Dr Allen’s Device reduces the size of prostate enlargement and urinary symptoms, as confirmed by clinical trials outlined in the International Journal of Quality Innovation, in the scientific article titled, “Innovative Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen’s Device for the first time employ body energy to treat chronic prostatic diseases effectively”, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40887-020-00035-0.

Risks of standard treatments for kidney stones and BPH

ESWL, PCNL and retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS) are the standard options for kidney stone removals. Unfortunately, these renal calculi removal procedures are associated with adverse events for men and women alike.

Common complications after these surgical procedures are bleeding and infection, which in some cases may become extremely dangerous. For instance, after PCNL, 3% of patients can expect sepsis, a highly serious infection. An article titled, “Shock wave lithotripsy associated with greater prevalence of hypertension”, has indicated a significant increase in the risk of developing hypertension while using a third-generation electrohydraulic lithotripter. Complications after RIRS were observed in 3.2% of cases, which is actually a large number of individuals, given that this data encompasses thousands of people. Long-term complications can include high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic kidney failure or chronic kidney disease.

Surgical procedures remove kidney stones but do not stop the formation of new stones in the kidneys in the future. 50% of patients with kidney stone disease develop new renal calculi within the next 5 years and face the same problems and new bills for risky surgeries again.

Safety and ease of using Thermobalancing therapy at home

Dr Allen’s Device is designed as a Class 1 medical device for a safe and easy at-home use. This treatment is absolutely harmless, which is a remarkable feature of this medical innovation.

