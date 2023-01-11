Buhari: Mullti-Party Democracy Better Than Military Rule

*Wonders why some African countries still experience unconstitutional change of govt

*To receive leadership and good governance award

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that multi-party system of government is far better than military rule.

According to him, having served as military head of state and civilian President, he could attest to the fact that multi-party democratic rule is the best form of government.

Speaking Wednesday at the State House, Abuja, while playing host to a delegation of the Universal Peace Federation, the President while delving

into his experience with both military and civilian rule, submited that multi-party democracy is the best system.

He wondered why some African countries were still descending into the abyss of unconstitutional change of government, saying: “I thought we had finally put that behind us.”

On the Peace Summit being planned for Abuja, to bring all African countries together before the end of his administration by May, 2023, President Buhari pledged Nigeria’s support, “relative to resources, to help in stabilizing neighboring countries.”

He decried the problems in the Sahel belt of the continent, lamenting that it is of great concern, as it affects both agriculture and businesses negatively.

The President described the interest of Universal Peace Federation Africa in the continent as “quite genuine,” saying he was very pleased at the development.

Earlier in their speeches, Chairperson of the Federation in Africa, Dr Katherine Rigney and Chairman, Universal Peace Federation International, Dr Thomas Walsh, said they believed the forthcoming summit in Nigeria “will top them all,” having held similar meetings in the past in Niger Republic, Senegal, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa, among others.

During the Abuja Summit, President Buhari will be given the Leadership and Good Governance Award, “as appreciation of the fantastic results you’ve brought to Nigeria, and a celebration of your anti-corruption credentials.”