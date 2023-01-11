AT3 Resources Celebrates 5th Anniversary, Launches Digital Marketing Bootcamp for SMEs



Lagos-based communication and events consultancy, AT3 Resources is set to mark its fifth year of providing strategic public relations, events and media interventions to corporates, individuals and brands in Nigeria and across Africa. To mark this milestone, the company will be hosting a week-long digital marketing bootcamp for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), themed ‘Leveraging Possibilities for SMEs in The Digital Age.’

The bootcamp which is the first edition was designed to empower SMEs to seize the growth opportunities presented by the digital era. During the bootcamp, participants would be armed with the best digital marketing tools, tips, trends, tactics and strategies from leading industry experts that will support them in their quest to actualise their full potential as well as shape how they connect with their target audiences.



Speaking on the initiative, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AT3 Resources, Tosin Adefeko, was quoted in a statement to have said, “In the course of our journey, we frequently encounter small medium businesses who desire communications interventions but do not have the requisite knowledge or resources to support their growth. In commemoration of our milestone 5th anniversary, we decided to lend our support to the growth of small businesses in tune with our belief that SMEs are the lifeblood of our economy.”



According to the statement, the bootcamp would be facilitated by a blend of digital marketing and communications experts such as Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, Founder, The Lighthouse Network; Frankline Ozekhome, Pop Culture Strategist; Rufai Oseni, Global Speaker & Development Expert; Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, Founder, Nairametrics and Oluwasola Obagbemi, Corporate Communications Manager, Anglophone West Africa, Meta, among many others.

“To enrich the learnings, 10 business leaders/corporate titans and accomplished entrepreneurs are lined up to share their personal ‘Recipe for Success’ nuggets with the participants. On the line up are Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Asue Ighodalo, Founding Partner, Banwo & Ighodalo; Austin Okere, Founder, CWG Plc; Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, Chairman, Troyka Holdings Limited; Dimeji Salaudeen, Partner, KPMG; Folake Soetan, CEO, Ikeja Electric; Ibukun Awosika, Founder/CEO, The Chair Centre Group; Osayi Alile, CEO, ACT Foundation; Steve Babaeko, CEO/Chief Creative Officer X3M Ideas, President, AAAN; and Tara Fela-Durotoye, CEO, House of Tara International.



“The digital marketing bootcamp will enable SMEs to take advantage of growth prospects in the digital media era. The bootcamp will include a deep dive into areas like, online reputation management, communications strategy, digital marketing, brand & visuals, and the ‘Always on’ Entrepreneur,” it added.