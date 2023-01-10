Winners Emerge in 5th Marvico Badminton  Championship in Mbieri

Winners have emerged in the 5th edition of Marvico Group of Companies annual Badminton/2nd Draught Championships in Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area in Imo State.

The duo of Nnamdim and Kalu Promise claimed the men’s doubles title and pocketed the N30,000 prize money at stake. They defeated the pair of Ebuka Ezekwe and Gozie Frank who got N20,000 as runners-up prize.

The women’s doubles title went to Hope Ndukwe and Chisom Olugbe who combined effectively to outstroke the pair of Joy Nwaiwu and Rachael Onyegbulem to pick the N30,000 star prize while Joy and Rachael got N20,000 for their effort.

The highlight of the championship was the trilling encounter involving the Imo State Badminton team and their Obazu counterparts.

Excited by the outcome of the event, Chief Nnamdi Iroegbu, the C.E.O of Marvico Group in whose company premises the Championship held, said his effort was not only aimed at changing the narrative by bringing the Championship to the door step of his community but also introducing cash awards for the youths to benefit.

He also explained that badminton singles events did not take place at this edition due to lack of entries.

However, the Draught event was won by Mr. Bright Oti who got N20,000 for emerging champion while the second and third position went to Mr. Chinemere David and Mr.Jackson Madujibeya who received N10,000 and N5,000 respectively for their effort.