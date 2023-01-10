  • Monday, 9th January, 2023

Winners Emerge in 5th Marvico Badminton  Championship in Mbieri

Sport | 54 mins ago

Winners have emerged in the 5th edition of Marvico Group of Companies annual Badminton/2nd Draught Championships in Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area in Imo State.

The duo of Nnamdim and Kalu Promise claimed the men’s doubles title and pocketed the N30,000 prize money at stake. They  defeated the pair of Ebuka Ezekwe and Gozie Frank who got N20,000 as runners-up prize.

The women’s doubles title went to Hope Ndukwe and Chisom Olugbe who combined effectively to outstroke the pair of Joy Nwaiwu and Rachael Onyegbulem to pick the N30,000 star prize  while Joy and Rachael got N20,000 for their effort.

The highlight of the championship was the trilling encounter involving the Imo State Badminton team and their Obazu counterparts.

Excited by the outcome of the event, Chief Nnamdi Iroegbu, the C.E.O of  Marvico Group in whose company premises the Championship held, said his effort was not only aimed at changing the narrative by bringing the Championship to the door step of his community but also introducing cash awards for the youths to benefit.

He also explained that badminton singles  events did not take place at this edition due to lack of entries.

However, the Draught event was won by Mr. Bright Oti who got N20,000 for emerging champion while the second and third position went to Mr. Chinemere David and Mr.Jackson Madujibeya who received N10,000 and N5,000 respectively for their effort.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.