Wike: Rivers Stand Firm in Scheme of National Affairs

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Governor Nyesom Wike has declared that Rivers State stands very strong in the scheme of national affairs, saying that is the reason when the state gives anybody support, it should be reciprocated.

The Rivers State governor insisted that if there was no Rivers State there would not also have been a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He said despite the state’s contributions, there is nothing of note, in terms of project that can be reckoned as benefit to justify the support.

Governor Wike ,who spoke yesterday, at the flag-off of construction work on the Elele Internal Roads in Ikwerre Local Government Area, said the 2023 general elections will prove to many the strategic political importance of the state.

He said the state could not continue to be a dumping ground where the interests of the people are considered inconsequential.

Wike said people issuing political threats against the state should have a rethink, warning those allegedly issuing such threats in Abuja to desist from such else they will have problems.

Governor Wike said Rivers State has remained the bedrock of the PDP since 1999, provided it with bulk of votes and logistics than any PDP state in the country.

The governor pointed to how Rivers State refused to enter into negotiation with the All Progressives Congress-led federal government as done by other states, and did not give President Muhammadu Buhari 25 per cent votes in the 2019 election despite the heavy military presence in the state.

He explained that Rivers State ranks higher above other states, and they should shiver when it is talking.

Speaking on the project, governor Wike told the people of Elele that the entire roads network in the town would be reconstructed and it would serve as part of appreciation for their support to his administration since 2015.

He explained that all the indigenous contractors his administration is using have all shown capacity and assured them that no project awarded by his administration would be abandoned.

Governor Wike urged them to support his quest for consolidation by voting Sir Siminialayi Fubara to be the next governor of the State, and his running mate, Prof. Ngozi Ordu who will continue with the ongoing development agenda.