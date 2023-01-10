UNILAG Appoints Akingbehin as Professor of Public Law

The University of Lagos has appointed Dr Emmanuel Olugbenga Akingbehin as a full Professor of Public Law and Criminology. The elevation was done by the Governing Council on December 20, 2022.

Dr. Akingbehin’s scholarship began from when he obtained his LL.B. degree from Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife in 1989 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1990. He bagged the LL.M and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Lagos, in 1999 and 2011, respectively.

He was the recipient of the Godwin Obla’s Prize for the best graduating student of his LL.M set. He joined the University of Lagos as Lecturer II in October 2000, in the Department of Public Law. He teaches Criminal Law and Criminology, and his research interest also extends to Constitutional Law, Environmental Law, Juvenile Justice and Human Rights Law.

He has made appreciable contributions to local and international learned journals and books, and he is an active member of the Nigerian Bar Association (Ikeja Branch) and the International Bar Association. Dr Akingbehin attended the Human Rights course at the Danish Centre for Human Rights in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the Conference of the International Society for the Reform of Criminal Law in Edinburgh Scotland and Montreal, Canada amongst others.

He was a visiting Scholar at the Centre for Human Rights, University of Pretoria in South Africa, and the Centre for Capital Punishment Studies, University of Westminster in the United Kingdom in 2010 and 2011 respectively. Dr Akingbehin is also a research fellow of the Department of Public Law, University of Limpopo in South Africa.

Akingbehin is a Chief Examiner with the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, External Examiner with the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, and the Nigerian Law School, Abuja; also a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators of Nigeria and the Institute of Security of Nigeria. He is a Notary Public of Nigeria.