Protesters Storm National Secretariat as Alleged N1.3bn Fraud Tears Enugu APC Apart

•We’re yet to receive the funds, says Enugu APC chair

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State yesterday stormed the national secretariat of the party as the alleged N1.3 billion fraud involving the chairman of the party, Ugochukwu Agballah and the governorship candidate, Uche Nnaji continued to tear the state APC apart.

But in a swift reaction, Agballah said the allegations by the protesters were untrue, adding that they were yet to be mobilised financially by the national leadership

The leader of the protesters and Chairman, Concerned Members of Enugu APC, Alphonsus Ude, said the protest to the party’s national secretariat became imperative in order to express their concerns.

He alleged that the duo misappropriated the sum of N283 million meant for the expression of interest and nomination forms to ensure that the party fields candidates for the governorship, and all the National Assembly and State Assembly seats in the state.

Ude alleged that there had been impunity, gross misconduct, fraudulent administration, embezzlement of party funds, and impunity being perpetrated by the state chairman and the governorship candidate.

The protesters further alleged the embezzlement of about $1.5 million being allowances for Enugu State delegates in the 2022 national convention and presidential election.

Against this background, the protesters called for the immediate removal of Agballah as the chairman of the APC in Enugu State and the appointment of a Caretaker Chairman to pilot the party through the 2023 general election.

Ude recalled that notable party leaders in the state were on a protest visit to the national leadership of the party in August 2022, where they had submitted a petition calling for the removal of Agballah as the state party chairman and appointment of a Caretaker Chairman to save the state chapter of the party from destruction and disgrace.

He further recalled that the signatories and delegation included Senator Ken Nnamani, former President of the Senate; Mr. Geofrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sullivan Chime, former Governor of Enugu State; Barr. Eugene Odo, former Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly; Ambassador Christian Ugwu, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Poland, among many others.

According to him, although the chairman promised to look into the issues, “we can understand that pressing party matters such as the national convention and presidential primary, overseeing the various primary elections and the party’s preparations for the 2023 general election, which he had to undertake immediately after his election as the national chairman must have preoccupied him.”

He stated: “We call on the national leadership of the party to cause Agballah and Nnaji to immediately make available to the state’s delegates to the national convention and presidential primary election the allowances totaling about $1.5 million given to them.

“We call on the national leadership of the APC to cause Agballah and Nnaji to immediately account for the sum of N283 million released to them for the expression of interest and nomination forms for all the elective offices in Enugu in the 2023 general election.

“We call on the national leadership of the party to cause Agballah and Nnaji to release the funds made available for the preparations for the forthcoming presidential rally in Enugu.”

The protesters re-emphasised the need to address with dispatch issues raised in the protest letter in order to reposition the party for a resounding impact in the presidential election in Enugu State.

Reacting to the development, the Director-General of Nwakaibie Uche Nnaji Campaign Organisation, Fidelis Edeh told journalists that the national headquarters of APC should confirm if such funds were released.

“APC should be the one to confirm and not the candidate,” he said.

Also, Enugu State APC chairman said the claims made were untrue, insisting that they were yet to be mobilised financially by the national leadership.