Prominent Ebira Leaders Condemn Ohinoyi of Ebiraland over Absence During Buhari’s Visit

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Reactions have continued to trail the absence of the foremost traditional ruler in Kogi State, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state, as prominent indigenes of Ebira land in the state yesterday criticised the royal father for allegedly disrespecting the offices of the president and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, saying monarchs must respect constituted authority and should not play God.

This was contained in a statement titled: ‘Ohinoyi’s Query is Perfectly in Order’, which was jointly signed by Isa Ozi Salami, Ohiotenyete of Ebiraland and President, Nigeria Institute for Industrial Security; and HRH Salihu Abdullahi, Ajimasi Idu Eyire Uhuapa Ebiya and Secretary, Ebira Peoples Human Rights Defence in Okene, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja

The trio alleged that the monarch had snubbed Buhari and Bello when the former visited the state on December 29, 2022, to inaugurate projects executed by the current administration in the state.

They noted with disappointment how the current Ohinoyi had allegedly consistently assumed the position of a “permanent antagonist” to the current government in the state by words and actions, stressing that the monarch had totally derailed from the purview of the assigned roles of his office by taking sides in politics in his words and deeds, instead of being neutral and playing father to all as a traditional ruler.

While throwing their full weights behind a recent query given to the Ebiraland monarch for allegedly disrespecting the offices of the president and governor, the Ebira leaders noted that “there has been no regime in Kogi State that has not queried Alhaji Ado.”

According to them, the monarch’s activities have allegedly been rubbishing the exalted throne, which he occupies, unlike his forebears who had conducted themselves with grace, honour and dignity deserving of the exalted office they occupied.

The indigenes said this just as they called on the current administration in the state to implement the court judgement granting Uhuodo community autonomy and entitling them to a separate Ohi stool in Okehi Local Government Area, while urging the government to make eligibility to the Ohinoyi stool exclusive to Ohis only.

They specifically described the traditional ruler’s action against President Buhari and Bello as “untenably reprehensible to say the least.”

The Ebira indigenes have therefore asked the Kogi State Government to take necessary actions against the monarch should he fail to respond to the official query issued him within the stipulated period, saying the government must not allow its sanctity of authority to be violated in such a brazen manner without consequences.