Osun Gov Okays New Transport Management System





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke yesterday announced a new transport management system for the state with triple objectives of securing the motor parks in the state, creating thousands of jobs, and increasing the state internally generated revenue (IGR).

In a statement issued by the spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke described the new transport management model as “a fulfilment of his earlier promise to sanitise the current park system and ensure commuters enjoy a new lease of safe and secured transportation.”

The governor, who reiterated the need to overhaul the state transport system, said the approved new structure has a supervisory Disciplinary Committee to supervise all the activities of the two sectors in the transport system namely ‘Vehicles and Cycles’.

“The composition of the Transport Disciplinary Committee which is 11-team members is as follows: Representative of Commissioner of Works and Transport, office of transportation; Representative of Commissioner of Finance; Representative of Consultant; Representative of OIRS, Alhaji Fakorede Rauf, Jola Akintola, Chief Olusola Adedokun, Rev. Olaleye Edward Onipede, Mr. Bamidele Isiaka, Mr. OyeyemiI Dauda Olamilekan, and Mr. Animashaun Adeshina Taofeek.

“The Disciplinary Committee will swear in Wakeel Nurudeen Oluronbi for the Vehicle sector of the Transport System and Oyeniyi Sikiru Ayobami who will head the Cycles sector.

” It is a one-ticketing system approach across the state, and it will create thousands of temporary jobs in Osun State. The new policy will boost our revenue generating capacity and help improve our economy.

“In addition, this new system will eradicate the insecurity, destruction of property and killings experienced by commuters when rival unions groups attack one another. Moving forward, nobody should be caught fighting or causing any kind of unrest in our parks or roads,” the statement explained.

Elchanan Projects and Concepts Limited is the consultant that will supervise the overall implementation of the transport sector reform.