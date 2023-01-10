Ogun Pensioners Want Quarterly Gratuity Raised to N2bn

James Sowole in Abeokuta



Pensioners in Ogun State have appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to increase their N500 million quarterly gratuity payment to N2 billion in order to offset the N64.4 billion outstanding gratuities.

The pensioners said, the increase would go a long way in offsetting the backlog of unpaid gratuities.

The senior citizens, under the aegis of Nigeria Union Pensioners (NUP), Ogun State chapter, made the appeal while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Chairman of NUP, Waidi Oloyede, who spoke on behalf of the pensioners, described the Contributory Pensions Scheme Review and Consequential Pensions Adjustment Committee set up to address the demands of workers and pensioners in the state as, “a ruse and a calculated ploy to frustrate our legitimate demands, discredit the NUP leadership and also build mistrust in the rank and file of our union.”

The pensioners berated the governor over his failure to implement the agreements signed with them in the Memorandum of Action (MOA) over four months ago.

According to Oloyede, the government had agreed to implement the consequential adjustment of pensions as approved by the Federal Government in 2019 which mandated statutory increase in pension, lamenting that some pensioners still earn the paltry sum of N5,000 monthly as pension.

He said, the government also agreed to increase the quarterly release of N500m gratuities and ensure prompt payment of pension.

Oloyede also lamented the delay in the release of the fourth quarter release of 2022 gratuity.

The pensioners faulted the claim of the Abiodun – led administration of paying N3.6 billion out of the inherited outstanding N68 billion for the past three and a half years, insisting that, the sum, “is not enough to defray gratuities of retirees from June 2019 to date being the tenure of the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration.”

Oloyede said, it was regrettable that the governor had turned deaf ears to the cries of the pensioners, saying the persistent late payments of pensions by the Abiodun – led administration had worsened the plights of pensioners.

He said, “It is unimaginable to state that a total sum of N3.6 billion has so far been paid as gratuities by the Ogun state Government over three and half years ago; a sum which is not enough to defray gratuities of retirees from June 2019 to date being the tenure of the governor Dapo Abiodun administration.

“It is our candid belief that given the realities of the increase of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in our state as openly admitted by His Excellency in recent times, we strongly believe that a quarterly release of N2 billion will marginally go a long way to offset the backlog of unpaid gratuities.

“Pensioners are dying in droves on a daily basis for lack of good healthcare that require ample financial redemption and expected pensions for the 25th of each month as it used to be in the Ogun State of previous administrations

“This seems a government of deceit to the senior citizens since life is now very unbearable for the pensioners in Ogun State.

“No one deprives the elderly of their ‘walking sticks’ without its attendant repercussions. We are hereby calling on the Ogun State Government led by Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun to have a change of heart in the way the elderly that have toiled hard in their hay-days to keep the state on a sound footing are now being treated.

“There is sincere need for the government to regularly pay substantial amount to offset the backlog of gratuities. While the pensioners eagerly await required Consequential Increase in pensions to meet with the present economic situations of the nation as well as regular payment of Pensions by the 25th of each month as of previous administrations.”