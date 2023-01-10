  • Monday, 9th January, 2023

NPFL: Odigie Pleasantly Surprised by Insurance Victory in Uyo

Nigeria | 1 min ago

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin City marked their return to the elite league with a steely performance that earned all three points on the road at Akwa United.

But a surprised Coach Monday Odigie said the result was not a true reflection of the action on the pitch and described Akwa United as the better side in the game.

Goals by Imade Osarenkhoe in the 40th minute and Ismael Sarki on 44th sealed victory for the Edo Arsenal on the opening match of the NPFL season.

Responding to questions at the post-match conference, Odigie who was still looking like he didn’t believe the match outcome, said, “I am happy we won but the truth is that we were lucky to have taken our chances.

“Akwa United had experienced players, their game plan was better which explains why we were always under pressure,” Odigie noted.

He however commended his players for the emotional and psychological strength to have withstood the pressure.

“When we played in the pre-season tournament in Lagos, we didn’t do well and took the lessons back for correction

“We needed to build their psychological strength and mental conditioning to play in the top league where you have tough clubs like Akwa United, Enyimba, Plateau United. It worked in this match but we are not there yet, there’s a lot more to do”, Odigie stated.

When told of the heroics of goalkeeper Anas Obasogie who thwarted Akwa United’s efforts at goal, Odigie attributed the win to team work. 

He said, “You can see everyone contributed to the defence of the goals, it was not the goalkeeper alone but I acknowledge his contribution also”. 

It was a result that sent the fans to quietly scramble for the exit after Akwa United failed to make the added time of six minutes count.

The match was watched by the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, Chairman of the NPFL Interim Management Committee (IMC), Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye and members of the IMC.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.