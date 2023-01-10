Napoli Celebrate Osimhen’s 10th Serie A Goal of the Season

Victor Osimhen’s goal in the 2-0 defeat of Sampdoria on Sunday has been celebrated as his 10th Serie A goal of the season for the Nigerian forward.

The victory at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium which extended Napoli’s lead of the Italian topflight to seven points, wiped away the blues of their first defeat of this season the previous weekend at AC Milan. Goals from Osimhen and Elif Elmas in either half gave Napoli the win.

The Naples based club congratulated Osimhen on scoring his 10th League goal of the season on Twitter yesterday.

“Victor bagged his 10th league goal of the season yesterday (Sunday) to reach double figures for his third season on the bounce!,” Napoli Tweet reads with glee.

Osimhen has scored 10 times and laid on two assists in 13 Serie A games this term.

Napoli sit atop the Serie A standings with 44 points from 17 games this season.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has equaled the Serie A goal record of football icon and current Liberian President George Opong Weah.

Osimhen matched Weah’s record with his goal in Napoli’s 2-0 win at Sampdoria.