  • Monday, 9th January, 2023

LSN Controversy: Former NBA General Secretary Suspended  

Nigeria | 10 mins ago

A former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Nimi Walson-Jack, has been suspended from his role as a member of the NBA National Executive Council (NBA-NEC). The suspension was as a result of his involvement in championing a splinter body for Lawyers, called the Law Society of Nigeria (LSN) few months ago. 

Recall that the NBA-NEC had agreed during its last quarterly meeting in Abuja, that Mr Nimi Walson-Jack, who acted as a Solicitor to the promoters of the new Law Society be stripped of his privileges as past General Secretary, and consequently, be suspended from being a member of the NBA-NEC.

In a swift reaction however, the Former NBA Scribe described the suspension as unconstitutional, saying it violated the letters of the NBA Constitution and his right to fair hearing under the 1999 Constitution.

In a statement, Walson-Jack, in listing what he described as “Litany of Violations,” the former NBA General Secretary said: “The leadership of the NBA, by its resolution, breached the Constitution of the NBA, my fundamental right to a fair hearing, and the right of my Clients to Counsel of their choice. The President of the NBA was the accuser, persecutor, prosecutor, and Judge in his cause.”

He stated that the NBA-NEC “has no power to suspend, expel or remove a statutory member like me, unless the Constitution is amended, an exclusive preserve of the Annual General Meeting”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.