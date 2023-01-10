  • Tuesday, 10th January, 2023

Kwankwaso Promises Free WAEC, JAMB Forms, to Lead Campaign Council

Nigeria | 15 mins ago

Onyebuichi Ezigbo in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwso, is to lead the presidential campaign council of the party.

He promised to make application forms for admission and employment free if elected president.

Inaugurating the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PPC) in Abuja yesterday, Kwankwaso said his government would construct 500,000 classrooms across the federation.

This, he said, is to accommodate the over 20 million out-of-school children.

He also said his government “will make all application forms for admission and employment free”.

 “We will make all examinations such as WASC, NECO, NABTEB, NBIAS, JAMB etc free.

 “We will introduce a four-year moratorium for JAMB so that our children can use the same JAMB results to gain admission into our tertiary education institutions.

“We will upgrade and expand all our universities, polytechnics and colleges of education and raise their standard to global competitiveness.”

The former Kano State governor said the party’s zonal campaign rallies would begin on January 12 in Bauchi for the North-east and move to Kaduna (January 14) and Lafia (January 16) for the North-west and North-central.

He said after the zonal rally in Lafia, the campaign would be suspended to enable him “travel to London to honour the invitation from the Royal Institute of International Affairs Chatham House and present a discussion paper to a selected global audience.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.