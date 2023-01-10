Kwankwaso Promises Free WAEC, JAMB Forms, to Lead Campaign Council

Onyebuichi Ezigbo in Abuja



The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwso, is to lead the presidential campaign council of the party.

He promised to make application forms for admission and employment free if elected president.

Inaugurating the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PPC) in Abuja yesterday, Kwankwaso said his government would construct 500,000 classrooms across the federation.

This, he said, is to accommodate the over 20 million out-of-school children.

He also said his government “will make all application forms for admission and employment free”.

“We will make all examinations such as WASC, NECO, NABTEB, NBIAS, JAMB etc free.

“We will introduce a four-year moratorium for JAMB so that our children can use the same JAMB results to gain admission into our tertiary education institutions.

“We will upgrade and expand all our universities, polytechnics and colleges of education and raise their standard to global competitiveness.”

The former Kano State governor said the party’s zonal campaign rallies would begin on January 12 in Bauchi for the North-east and move to Kaduna (January 14) and Lafia (January 16) for the North-west and North-central.

He said after the zonal rally in Lafia, the campaign would be suspended to enable him “travel to London to honour the invitation from the Royal Institute of International Affairs Chatham House and present a discussion paper to a selected global audience.”