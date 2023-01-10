Insight Redefini Encourages Principle of Collective Creative Work

Redefini, West Africa’s leading integrated marketing communications group, as well as the world’s third most valuable marketing communications group, Publicis Groupe, marked its 43rd Founders’ Day on the 2nd of January, which represents the commencement of the flagship industry leader, Insight Publicis.

In a communication to its stakeholders, the organisation expressed a renewal of its commitment to ensuring the founder’s principles and values through employees’ collective efforts.

Redefini has over the years received national and international recognition for its exceptional work. 2022, in particular, ended on a good note for the marcomm giant, as the group recorded key client wins and was instrumental to the launch of new local and international brands in the Nigerian market, among which were Prime Video and Burger King. This is in addition to exceptional campaigns delivered for existing clients like Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC), Nigerian Breweries, among others.

Redefini’s strategy is driven by deep insights into market and consumer behaviour. Through its collective creative approach and a commitment to lead digital and technology integration in the industry, Redefini and its agencies continue to seize defining moments for its people and its clients across the continent.

Redefini currently boasts of housing Nigeria’s top 1% creative talents and client portfolio across West Africa. Through its agencies, the group continues to deliver the most iconic creative solutions for human-centred business growth.

In 2022, Redefini’s largest creative agency, Insight Publicis, launched iconic campaigns like Aquafina ‘Padi of Life’, ‘Pepsi Confam’, among others.