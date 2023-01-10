FG Plans Three Industrial Parks, Votes N3.2bn for First Phase

Ugo Aliogo



The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, has stated that the federal government would establish three industrial parks in the country.

He said about N3.25 billion has been earmarked for the first phase of the parks which will be sited in Nnewi (Anambra State); Osogbo (Osun State) and Igabi (Kaduna State).

He also said centre of NASENI Helicopter project of assembly and first made in Nigeria Helicopter is being relocated to Aeronautics and Air Vehicle Development Institute (AAVDI) in Kaduna.

Haruna disclosed this yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on the Commandant of the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Technology,(AFIT) Kaduna.

He said: “The Federal Government of Nigeria has planned to develop industrial parks for the Automotive sectors in three zones of the country: Nnewi (Anambra State) Osogbo (Osun State) and Igabi (Kaduna State).

“Once fully taken up and equipped, the automotive park will be self-sustaining and a government revenue source.

“In the first phase of the project, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has earmarked N3,250,000,000 for take-off and we appreciate the Honourable Minister for the commitment and interest to the project. “We are equally grateful to Malam Nasir El-Rufai, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State for the allocation of 50 Hectares of land and his Excellency’s magnanimity for granting waivers of all statutory fees for the title of the land.”

Explaining the objectives behind the industrial parks, Haruna said the project initiative is in line with the concept of Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment which initially proposed establishing the Automotive Supplier Industrial Park (ASIP) in the three locations in the country for technology evolution in the automotive sector.

According to him, “This is in line with the mandate of NASENI for provision and development of primary and intermediate capital projects required for machine and equipment design, fabrication, and mass production, in order to provide the enabling environment for sustainable industrialization of the country.

“The project is being supervised for NASENI by the Hydraulic Equipment Development Institute (HEDI) Kano, an institute of NASENI for the Agency.

“The project is intended to unlock the opportunities in auto sector as well as potentials in the manufacturing industry with a view of creating employment, skilled labour in this region and the sub-Saharan Africa. It will earn foreign exchange for the country and stop importation of vehicle spare parts.

“Major vehicle manufacturers from different countries have indicated interest to operate from this facility. It is also intended to provide the Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company with the necessary support in the production of Armoured Vehicles.”

“We also appreciate the Nigerian Air Force for the collaboration and provision of adequate site policing and security since the commencement of the construction work.

“ Work in the phase one of the project comprising of perimeter fencing, construction of information and communication building, construction of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT) workshop, construction of Automotive Spare Parts, sales and services outlet are all above eighty-five percent (85%). “Completion of phase one of the project within the next few weeks will enable commissioning and commencement of operation which can run concurrently with development works in phase two of the project.”

The EVC sought for collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna.

He added that NASENI’s project of first made in Nigeria Helicopter is being relocated to AAVDI which will be in the same environment with AFIT.

“The institute has the mandate to research and develop spare parts, components and systems of Aeronautics and Air Vehicle Technologies. It is mandated to produce both passenger and military aircraft through backward integration.

The centre of NASENI Helicopter project of assembly and first made in Nigeria Helicopter is being relocated to AAVDI. We are in AAVDI today to finalize site takeover, design and strategize commencement of construction work to fast-track take up of the project.

“Technologies prospecting for domestication from our counterpart agencies across the world for Aircraft manufacturing will have pilot plants for realization here in Kaduna by the Grace and will of God. The facilities designed to be provided; machineries, equipment, laboratories, and workshops will be shared facilities with the AFIT and the Nigerian Air Force.”

The AFIT Commandant, AVM Paul Jemitola said the institute was ready to collaborate with NASENI .

He promised to maximiSe the benefits of the cooperation for the betterment of all stakeholders.

He said:”NASENI had been instrumental to so many things even here in AFIT. As such, we will maximize the cooperation to the fullest. We will study the MoU and make the best out of it. NASENI can count on our 110 per cent support and cooperation.”