Election: Kwara SDP Senatorial Candidate Promises Free Education for Constituents

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Worried by the state of education in the Kwara South senatorial district of Kwara State, the senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party(SDP) for the forthcoming election in the district, Prof. Wale Sulaiman,  has promised to introduce free education policy for the people of the senatorial  district from primary to  secondary schools if given  the mandate to represent the district in the Senate.

Sulaiman made the promise yesterday in Ilorin at a news conference when he unveiled his manifestos and programmes for the people of  the senatorial district ahead of the forthcoming polls.

Tagged: ‘Kwara South Prosperity Agenda’, the renowned world neurosurgeon cum politician also announced plans to institute what he called ‘Kwara South Development Fund’,  from where funds will be drawn for the execution of his manifesto agenda.

The SDP senatorial candidate listed six priority areas to include promotion of free education for primary and secondary school children in his constituents; enrolment into health insurance scheme, job creation, and tourism development.

Sulaiman, a beneficiary of free medical scholarship of the Nigerian Government, who hailed from Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, said if elected, he would also advocate for a ‘decentralised security system’.

“We should be able to make education free in at least in primary and secondary schools .We have children in our region that cannot go to school because they can’t pay N1000,” he said.

On the proposed Kwara South Development Fund, the SDP candidate explained that he would  use his network already established internationally to “mop up some funds to achieve his agenda.”

He said the six areas of priority he highlighted in his manifesto were results of “intense research, investigation and analyses carried out by a commissioned consultant.”

