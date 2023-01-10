  • Tuesday, 10th January, 2023

Dokpesi Released after London Airport Arrest

Nigeria | 23 mins ago

The founder of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has been released after he was arrested by the police at the London Heathrow Airport on Sunday.

Giving details of how the media mogul was arrested, DAAR Communications, in a statement explained: “Dokpesi arrived via Frankfurt from Abuja on a Lufthansa airlines flight and was invited off the plane, before other passengers were disembarked. Dokpesi was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

“His visit to the United Kingdom is not unconnected to the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the 2023 presidential elections.

“The media founder is the Deputy Director-General, Technical and Systems of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

“Chief Dokpesi wishes to thank all for their outpour of love, prayers and support following the news of the incident and to reassure that he is hale and hearty.”

However, the statement  did not give much details on the incident which led to his delay.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.