Dokpesi Released after London Airport Arrest

The founder of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has been released after he was arrested by the police at the London Heathrow Airport on Sunday.

Giving details of how the media mogul was arrested, DAAR Communications, in a statement explained: “Dokpesi arrived via Frankfurt from Abuja on a Lufthansa airlines flight and was invited off the plane, before other passengers were disembarked. Dokpesi was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

“His visit to the United Kingdom is not unconnected to the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the 2023 presidential elections.

“The media founder is the Deputy Director-General, Technical and Systems of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

“Chief Dokpesi wishes to thank all for their outpour of love, prayers and support following the news of the incident and to reassure that he is hale and hearty.”

However, the statement did not give much details on the incident which led to his delay.