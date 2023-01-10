Building Sector Bubbles as IBS 2023 Begins Jan. 31

Bennett Oghifo

The Nigerian building industry perks up again as top sector leaders prepare to attend the 2023 edition of International Builders Show (IBS 2023) in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

As usual, the whos who in real estate development industry, professional and trade associations, mortgage financing institutions, researchers, government agencies, contractors all over world will be visiting Las Vegas for the industrys top-notch flagship event for Q1 2023, kicking off January 31, through February 2, 2023.

According to NICHE PR & EVENTS, the IBS 2023 Nigerian anchor and co-coordinator, in a press statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Marcella Iyitor, the Minister of State, Federal ministry of Works & Housing, Hon. Umar I. El-Yakub, will be leading the federal governments delegation to the event.

Mrs. Iyitor, states that IBS 2023 offers the best opportunity for the Nigerian real estate leaders to learn from the best, connect/interface with international industry leaders and peers and consequently grow their sector knowledge; upscale and deepen their businesses.

“Uncover information like how to shift your business for the hot housing trend: built-to-rent and new tactics for a new era of home buying. Find the latest trends for interiors, whats next for exteriors, how to avoid the top mistakes builders make them and how to build the healthy homes buyers are demanding now,” Mrs. Iyitor said.

The NICHE PR & EVENTS CEO, with over 15 years experience in coordinating international industry-specific events, further revealed that in IBS 2023, participants will discover how to achieve business success from the perspectives of experts, influencers and top leaders from different industries in Game Changers Sessions.

“As the deadline for participants registration ticks down, NICHE PR & EVENTS also extends invitation to Nigerian real estate industry leaders who have not yet registered to quickly reach out to the agency or call Niche PR. & EVENTS on 07026115528 & 07026296773

“Join us in Vegas for the 2023 Builders Show and Education and walk away with the latest ideas, current trends and new perspectives to achieve business success,” Mrs. Iyitor said.