Appeal Court President Warns Election Petitions Tribunals’ Secretaries, Supports Staff against Misconducts

Alex Enumah in Abuja



The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, yesterday warned Election Petitions Tribunals’ secretaries and support staff to resist advances that could lead to misconduct.

Justice Dongban-Mensem said secretaries and support staff who were chosen from various jurisdictions of the Nigerian courts must not see the task as, “an opportunity to make money to enrich yourselves.”

She spoke yesterday at a workshop on capacity building for election petitions tribunals at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Abuja with the theme: ‘Challenges arising from election tribunal and the way for’

Declaring the two-day event open, Justice Dongban-Mensem, whose court serves as the secretariat for the election petitions tribunals and enlists judges and support staff for the exercise, added, “The court will not hesitate to deal with anyone found wanting in this regard.”

The appellate court president noted that secretaries and support staff found wanting in compromising the judicial process would be sacked by the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) and prosecuted.

The elections are scheduled for February 25th and March 11th.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, had in November inaugurated over 300 judges that would be serving on different panels of the election petitions tribunals to adjudicate disputes expected to arise from the February 2023 elections.

Ariwoola, while swearing them in, had warned them against corrupt practices.

With less than two months to Nigeria’s general elections, Justice Dongban-Mensem said the training was meant to highlight the challenges associated with election adjudication with a view to proffering solutions.

The appeal court president explained that the need to tackle the problems in the electoral process brought about the Election Tribunals which was adequately provided for in the constitution.

“They are established for the purposes of determining disputes arising from the conduct of elections into the various elective positions.”

She noted that the, “training will serve as a forum for you to share experiences with one another wherein guidance will be provided and strategies devised for the strengthening of the Tribunals.”

Justice Dongban-Mensem highlighted some of the responsibilities of the tribunal registrars including “receipt of Petitions and other Court Processes for filing, Service of Court Processes timeously on Parties, issuance of Hearing Notices, preparation of Court Proceedings and Orders, custody and safekeeping of the Tribunals’ documents, compilation of records among …others.”

“It is important for you to familiarise yourselves with the provisions of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Practice Direction as it affects your performance at the Registry.”

JusticeDongban-Mensem pointed out that the election tribunals must be opened seven days before the elections, noting that, “the challenges faced by Election Tribunals in Nigeria are numerous.”

“This training consists of scintillating topical issues that will in no small measure prepare you for your assignment.

“I therefore urge you to pay rapt attention to every detail of it so that you can be well equipped and informed of your roles as Tribunal Secretaries and support staff as elaborated in the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) and the Election Judicial Proceedings Practice Direction, 2022.

“This training will serve as a forum for you to share experiences with one another wherein guidance will be provided and strategies devised for the strengthening of the tribunals” she said.

Elections, she said, play a very vital role in a democratic system of government as it gives the citizens the chance to choose their leaders.

“It is part of your obligation to discharge your duties with utmost good faith and not be carried away by little advances.

“Your integrity and that of the tribunal and its members are in the public searchlight, you must therefore ensure you are not used as weapons to truncate the process.

“Ensure to live above board so that you will not put the judiciary into disrepute” she said.

She further warned participants to see the training as a call to serve the nation and not to enrich self.

“Do not see it as an opportunity to make money to enrich yourselves but rather go there to build your name and your future as it is literally said that a good name is better than silver and gold.

“The court will not hesitate to deal with anyone found wanting in this regard” she said.

Also speaking, INEC National Commissioner, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, who represented the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, pledged the commission’s support.

“The capacity building workshop is geared at equipping you with requisite knowledge needed for you to carry out the task required for the proper and orderly function of election petitions.

“The registry is the administrative hub of the Election Tribunals proceedings.

“It is of utmost importance therefore that you pay attention to the enabling laws which empower you in the performance of your duty” he said.

Similarly, the Country Director, International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), Mr. Seray Jah, one of collaborating partners expressed great joy at the development.

He commended the leadership of the Court of Appeal.

“This is the first time we are bringing out the secretariat who I might call the foot soldiers of a successful tribunal in any country, I think, it is a testimony of the president of court of appeal.

“It is not only to enhance the capacity of justices and judges but also, to enhance that of the people who are usually unmentioned when the tribunal is very successful,” he said.

Speaking also, the Deputy Chief Registrar, Headquarters/Election Petition Tribunal, Mr. Kabiru Akanbi said: “We have developed a software for the management of EPT cases. Here, you will be taught how the software works.”

The Court of Appeal is the penultimate court empowered to establish such tribunals and have the Registries opened at least seven days before the election.

The Registry is saddled with the administrative responsibilities of the Tribunal and is headed by a Secretary who is the Principal Administrative Staff.